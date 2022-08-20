HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Addy Wiley, one of the top rising middle and long distance runners in the country, is opting to stay in her home town.

Wiley’s family confirmed to WANE 15 that the runner will run cross country and track at Huntington University this fall after originally committing to the University of Colorado.

Wiley has had a busy summer since graduating from Huntington North High School. She set a national record for high school girls in the 1,600 meter run back in June, won a U20 national title in the 1,500 meter run and finished third in the same event at the U20 World Championships.