MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University men’s basketball head coach James Whitford will not return for a 10th season and a strategic search for the next leader of the program will begin immediately, it was announced Monday.

“James restored respect into the program, made the state of Indiana a recruiting priority and represented the Cardinals with integrity,” Director of Athletics Beth Goetz said. “I am grateful to James for his contributions to our athletes, department and University, and wish him the best moving forward.”

Under Whitford, the Cardinals were 131-148 overall and 69-93 in Mid-American Conference play. This season finished with a 14-17 overall mark, including a 9-10 record in conference play. Payton Sparks was named MAC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-MAC Third Team. Fellow freshman Jaylin Sellers joined Sparks on the All-Freshman Team.