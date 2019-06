FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State will look like the Highlight Zone 2.0 this year.

Kyle Mallers (Carroll), Brachen Hazen (Columbia City) and Lucus Kroft (North Side/Richmond) are all set to play a significant role for the Cardinals this year. Head coach James Whitford was out in Chestnut Hills for the annual Northeastern Indiana Cardinal Classic Golf and Dinner Outing.

Ball State head football coach Mike Neu also was in attendance on Thursday.