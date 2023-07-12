FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing the last two and a half seasons of Division I college basketball at Incarnate Word down in San Antonio, Texas, Charlie Yoder is back home again in Indiana.

Yoder, a Westview High School grad, transferred to the University of Saint Francis in the middle of last season. After sitting out the spring semester Yoder will suit up for the Cougars this fall.

A six-foot-four wing, Yoder graduated from Westview as LaGrange county’s all-time leading scorer with 2,136 career points, 36th-most in IHSAA boys basketball history. After averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds as a senior, Yoder was selected to the 2020 Indiana All-Star Team.

Yoder averaged 11.3 points a game for Incarnate Word in his final season with the program.