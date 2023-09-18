WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue volleyball is ranked 19th in the country entering Big Ten conference play this week – and their leader is from Ligonier.

West Noble High School graduate Maddie Schermerhorn is a graduate student who exercised her option to return for a fifth season with the Boilermakers via the NCAA’s COVID-19 extra year of eligibility policy.

Last fall Schermerhorn was named second team All-Big Ten after racking up 508 digs, eighth-most in Purdue single-season history.

She recently reached the 1,000 dig milestone for her career.