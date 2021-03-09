Wertz beats buzzer as Irish close out strong to win ACC tourney opener

Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference for the second year in a row and Michigan's Juwan Howard is coach of the year.

Garza won a split vote with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu after being a unanimous pick in 2020. Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous choices for spots on the AP’s All-Big Ten team, also announced Tuesday, in voting by 15 journalists who cover the conference.