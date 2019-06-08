Wedge honored with wood bat league at Wallen Complex

College Sports

by: Andy McDonnell

Posted: / Updated:
" station="" title_visible="true" no_pr="false" disable_muted_autoplay="false" /]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back to where it all started.

Eric Wedge honored on Saturday morning at the Wallen Complex as they named a wood bat league after him. The Northrop graduate was recently named head coach of Wichita State.

Wedge played for Shockers and earn All-American honors during his career there.

He spent many years in professional baseball including as a manager for the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners.

Sports reporter Andy McDonnell spoke with Wedge on Friday night about his new position with Wichita State and what it’s like being back in Fort Wayne.

” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”false” /]

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss