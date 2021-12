LAWRENCE, Kan. (WANE) – After three years at Ohio State linebacker Craig Young is making a change, as the Wayne High School grad announced he’s transferring to the University of Kansas.

New Beginnings, New Blessing. Let’s Turn This Thang Around 💯. pic.twitter.com/55yT744KLj — Mild (@Craig_Young11) December 13, 2021

Young announced earlier this month he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A 2019 Wayne grad, Young had his best season with the Buckeyes this past year, tallying 15 tackles and an interception that went for a 70-yard touchdown.

Young was a two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection while playing for the Generals.