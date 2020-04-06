Warsaw native Mangas wins Bevo Francis Award

MARION, Ind. – Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball junior Kyle Mangas added to his season accolades, being named the 2020 Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award winner, announced by the Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee. This incredibly prestigious award is given to just one player within Small College Basketball per season. This marks the first time in program history a Wildcat has earned this prestigious honor.

“We are so proud of Kyle for yet another prestigious accolade,” stated Indiana Wesleyan Men’s Basketball head coach Greg Tonagel. “Kyle is that rare competitor who balances a fearless spirit with a humble demeanor. What is amazing is that he continues to reach new heights while still elevating his teammates before himself. This is one of, if not, the most prestigious awards for small college basketball. Kyle represents a piece of the storied legacy of Bevo Francis, who still to this day, is one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game.”

The Warsaw, Indiana native averaged 26.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading Indiana Wesleyan to a 29-4 record and the programs third consecutive Crossroads League Championship. Scoring is double figures in all 32 games this season, Mangas finished with at least 30 points in 12 games and at least 20 points in 26 games.

“I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me grow on and off the court this year,” said Mangas. “I am extremely grateful for their dedication and accountability. Small College Basketball is an incredible organization with great tradition who provides coverage to and supports college basketball teams across America. It is a tremendous honor to be named the Bevo Francis award winner for 2020.”

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations are season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award is only given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.

WILDCAT HISTORY ON THE LIST

· 2015-16 – Top 100 – Jonny Marlin – SR.

· 2015-16 – Top 50 – Jonny Marlin – SR.

· 2015-16 – Top 25 – Jonny Marlin – SR.

· 2015-16 – Finalists– Jonny Marlin – SR.

· 2016-17 – Top 100 – Lane Mahurin – SR.

· 2017-18 – Top 100 – Kyle Mangas – FR.

· 2018-19 – Top 100 – Kyle Mangas – SO.

· 2018-19 – Top 50 – Kyle Mangas – SO.

· 2018-19 – Top 25 – Kyle Mangas – SO.

· 2019-2020 – Top 100 – Kyle Mangas – JR.

· 2019-2020 – Top 50 – Kyle Mangas – JR.

· 2019-2020 – Top 25 – Kyle Mangas – JR.

· 2019-2020 – Finalist – Kyle Mangas – JR.

· 2019-2020 – Winner – Kyle Mangas – JR.