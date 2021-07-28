Warsaw grad Mevis named to Groza Award Watch List

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WANE) – Warsaw High School grad Harrison Mevis was clutch for the Missouri football team as a freshman and now ranks among the top kickers in college football as the sophomore has been selected to the Lou Groza Award Watch List, presented each year to the nation’s top kicker.

A 2019 WANE-TV Fab 15 selection, Mevis scored 20 points in a game last year against Arkansas, including nailing the game-winner as time expired. He was tabbed to the 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team and was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America team.

Mevis scored 79 total points on the season (11th among kickers in Mizzou’s history for a single season), going 17-of-20 on field goal attempts and 3-for-4 on field goals of 50+ yards.

A 2020 Groza semifinalist, Mevis led all freshman kickers with three field goals from 50+ yards, with one of those coming in the top performance by an FBS kicker last season. Against Arkansas, he scored a remarkable 20 points, going 5-for-5 on both field goals and extra points, including a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Mizzou to a 50-48 victory.