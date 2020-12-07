Warsaw grad Mevis named semifinalist for Groza Award

COLUMBIA, Missouri (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate Harrison Mevis may only be a true freshman, but he’s one of the best in the country at what he does as the University of Missouri standout has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award that goes to the best kick in college football at the end of the season.

Mevis leads the nation in field goals per game and is fourth nationally with 16 made field goals – including three from 50+ yards.

Mevis nailed five field goals this past Saturday against Arkansas, including the game-winner.

Mevis was selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 by area coaches last season.