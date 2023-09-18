COLUMBIA, Mo. – Following his record-setting boot in Saturday’s upset win over No. 15 Kansas State, University of Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

His SEC-record, 61-yard, game-winning field goal propelled Mizzou to a 30-27 win over the visiting Wildcats. Mevis also made kicks of 25 and 30 yards, averaged 64.3 yards on six kickoffs with five touchbacks and converted three extra points to close out the 12-point day.

The 61-yarder – a career long and the longest in the NCAA FBS this season – was his second-career game winner (Arkansas 2020) and the second-longest field goal in Mizzou history behind Tom Whelihan’s 62-yarder against Colorado in 1986.

Mevis broke a three-way SEC tie between Fuad Reveiz (Tennessee, 1982), Kevin Butler (Georgia, 1984) and Chris Perkins (Florida, 1984) for longest kick in league history and it was also the first SEC field goal made beyond 57 yards since 2005.

It was the 11th career field goal of 50 yards or more for Mevis – six more than second place in the record book (Whelihan). Mevis also matched the program record of 66 career field goals, tying Andrew Bagget (2012-15) for the top spot on the chart.

The Tigers (3-0) return to action on Saturday, Sept. 23 taking on Memphis in the Mizzou to the Lou Classic in St. Louis. Kickoff from The Dome at America’s Center will take place at 6:30 p.m. CT and air on ESPNU and the Tiger Radio Network.