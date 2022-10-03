COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football’s Harrison Mevis is the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday.

In front of Missouri’s largest crowd since 2019, Mevis displayed an exceptional comeback against then-No. 1 Georgia, hitting 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. His final make of the game was a 56-yarder – the new national leader – that matched his career long from the 2021 Boston College game.

Also named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week, Mevis’ 16 points scored on Saturday is the highest output by a player in the SEC this year. He is the only NCAA FBS kicker with three connections at 50+ yards this season (52, 52, 56). Nationally, he ranks tied for first in attempts per game (2.6) and tied for third in makes per game (2.0).

He is the first Mizzou kicker to make four 40+-yard attempts in a single game. Mevis’ five field goals made ties a career high (Arkansas 2020). He’s the only Tiger to accomplish that feat twice, and one of four to do it at all.Print Friendly Version