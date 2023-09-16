COLUMBIA, Mo. (WANE) – Warsaw High School grad Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining to help Missouri pull off a 30-27 win over No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday.

Mevis’s career-long field goal also broke the SEC’s record for the longest converted field goal in conference history. The kicker also converted field goals from 30 and 25 yards out on Saturday.

A 2-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza award, Mevis is 11-14 on kicks from over 50 yards in his collegiate career. Through four years at Missouri, Mevis is 66 of 79 on field goal attempts.