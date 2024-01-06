COLUMBIA, Mo. (WANE) – After kicking for four seasons with the Missouri Tigers, Warsaw High School grad Harrison Mevis hopes to put his best foot forward in the NFL.

Mevis announced on social media on Saturday that he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Nicknamed the “Thicker Kicker,” the 5-foot-11, 243-pound kicker converted 24-of-30 field goals in his senior season at Missouri. That includes an SEC-record 61-yard field goal as time expired against Kansas State.

Mevis also has Missouri’s all-time scoring record, including the record for field goals made and kicks from 50 or more yards. In his career, Mevis converted 86-of-103 field goals (83.5%) and 147 extra points.