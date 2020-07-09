Warsaw grad Mangas repeats at Crossroads League Male Athlete of the Year

MARION, Ind. – For the second consecutive year, Wildcat Men’s Basketball player Kyle Mangas is your Crossroads League Male Athlete of the Year. The junior collected 27.5 PPG against conference foes in 2019-2020 to go along with 5.8 RBS and 3.8 AST. The NAIA National Player of the Year and Small College Basketball Player of the Year led the Wildcats with n 29-4 record, giving IWU eight straight seasons with 25 or more wins.



“Kyle represents the best of the Crossroads League,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Tonagel. “He continues to demonstrate not only on-court success but off-court success as well. He is a person of high character, strong in his faith, and he is constantly in pursuit of making those around him better.”

A formal recognition will take place this fall at the annual Crossroads League meeting.