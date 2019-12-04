Warsaw grad Mangas helps IWU nip Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas tallied a game-high 28 points as NAIA no. 4 Indiana Wesleyan bested no. 15 Saint Francis 74-73 on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center.

Mangas was 11-for-18 from the floor while also pulling down a team-best nine rebounds.

USF was led by Antwaan Cushingberry with 16 points while Connor Lautzenheiser tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

IWU improves to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in Crossroads League play. USF fall to 10-2 overall and 0-2 in Crossroads League action.