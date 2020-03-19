Warsaw grad, IWU junior Mangas named NAIA DII National Player of the Year

Indiana Wesleyan junior Kyle Mangas made school history Thursday, being named the 2020 NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. A three-time First Team All-American Member, Mangas becomes the fifth NAIA Player of the Year in Crossroads League history, and first since Bethel’s William Walker in 2009. Mangas is the first athlete in school history to be named Player of the Year in any sport.

“I am extremely honored to represent IWU as National Player of the Year,” said Mangas. “I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the fans for their support throughout this season. I want to dedicate this award to my team. We were focused on winning a championship and left Sioux Falls disappointed that we did not get the chance to compete. I want this award to represent the entire team’s efforts to achieve such a successful season.”

This season Mangas averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per-game, all career highs. His 860 total points placed him second in the NAIA in total scoring while finishing third in points-per-game. Named NAIA Player of the Week twice this season, Mangas finished the season ranked in the NAIA Top-30 in eight statistical categories. Leading the League with six Player of the Week awards, Mangas led the Crossroads League in points-per-game, total points scored, and field goals made while boasting six double-doubles.

“Kyle lives and perpetuates the IAM3 culture both on and off the court,” said head basketball coach Greg Tonagel. “He inherited a locker room of success but has raised the bar to a new level. He daily competes for his teammates because that is just who he is, a fearless competitor whose real desire is to make everyone around him better.”

Leading the Wildcats to a 29-4 record, Mangas became IWU’s All-Time leading scorer this season, finishing the year with 2,479 career points. He topped his previous school record of 818 points and 301 made field goals in a season, scoring 860 points while making 326 field goals in two fewer games this year.

Next up on the award watch for the Wildcats and Mangas is the Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award, presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Mangas will find out on April 4 if he is a finalist, with the winner being named on April 6.

NAIA PLAYER OF THE YEAR HISTORY

· 1994 – Chris Eaton, Eureka (Ill.)

· 1995 – Eric Kline, Northern State (S.D.)

· 1996 – Brooke Russell, William Jewell (Mo.)

· 1997 – Rico Swanson, Bethel (Ind.)

· 1998 – Rico Swanson, Bethel (Ind.)

· 1999 – Josh Hall, Warner Southern (Fla.)

· 2000 – Steve Smith, St. Francis (Ind.)

· 2001 – Russel Archambault, Huron (SD)

· 2002 – Bobby Smith, Robert Morris (Ill.)

· 2003 – Brandon Woudstra, Northwestern (Iowa)

· 2004 – Joe Mitchell, Friends (Kan.)

· 2004 – Brandon Wilkens, Jamestown (N.D.)

· 2005 – Robert Whaley, Walsh (Ohio)

· 2006 – Shea Washington, Southern Oregon

· 2007 – Alex Kock, Huntington (Ind.)

· 2008 – Ryan Fiegi, Oregon Tech

· 2009 – William Walker, Bethel (Ind.)

· 2010 – Steve Briggs, Oklahoma Wesleyan

· 2011 – Sadiel Rojas, Oklahoma Wesleyan

· 2012 – Jonathan Dunn, Northwood (Fla.)

· 2013 – Ra’Shad James, Northwood (Fla.)

· 2015 – Dominez Burnett, Davenport (Mich.)

· 2016 – Dominez Burnett, Davenport (Mich.)

· 2017 – Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.)

· 2018 – Kyle Steigenga, Cornerstone (Mich.)

· 2019 – Cameron Hunt, Southwestern (Kan.)

· 2020 – Kyle Mangas, Indiana Wesleyan