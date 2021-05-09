Warriors stymied by Eagles in NAIA Title Game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WANE) – The No. 2-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 1-ranked Reinhardt University, 18-7, Saturday evening in the championship game of the 2021 NAIA National Invitational at Memorial Stadium.

How It Happened

Reinhardt, the three-time defending NAIA National Champions, made quite the statement in the first quarter as they outscored Tech 8-1, using a 6-0 run from the 7:32 mark to get ahead big.

The Eagles continued their dominance into the second quarter, this time turning up the intensity on the defensive side of the field as the limited the Warriors to just eight total shots and no goals to end the half leading 10-1.

Tech used a 3-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 11-4 with 4:31 left to go in the third, but the Eagles answered with two goals just 11 seconds apart in the final 1:03 of the period to make it a 13-4 lead and leave no doubt in the game.

The Warriors finished the 2021 campaign with 18 wins, the most in program history, and reached the national title game for the first time ever while sweeping the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) titles.