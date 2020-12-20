Warriors run win streak to 30, Hill reaches 1,000 point mark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 11-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Indiana University Northwest, 66-47, Saturday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center to notch the team’s 30th straight win.



Kyra Whitaker scored a team-high 20 points to go along with two assists while Erika Foy had 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Taya Andrews had 10 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists while Alexis Hill had eight points, six rebounds and three assists and went over the 1,000 point mark for her career.



IU Northwest took the first lead of the game thanks to a triple on their opening possession, but the Warriors responded with a 10-0 run to get on top and never looked back. Whitaker scored eight of her 20 points during the opening quarter while Tech converted eight RedHawk turnovers into eight points. Tech’s defense took center stage during the second quarter as they didn’t allow the visitors to score until the 5:44 mark of the period, good for a 5:59 scoring drought as the Warriors pushed their lead to 24-10. The hosts continued to build a sizeable advantage and took a 33-15 lead into the locker room at the half.



The RedHawks made a push in the third quarter as they turned to Breanna Boles in the post, as the 6-4 forward scored 14 of her game-high 22 points during the period. IU Northwest used a 10-5 spurt to cut the deficit down to 47-35 with 1:41 to go in the quarter, but the Warriors held steady and took a 15-point lead into the final quarter.



Hill would score the first two baskets of the fourth for the Warriors to break the 1,000-point barrier and push Tech’s lead to 19 points and ensure the lead was never again in doubt. The Orange and Black grew the lead to as many as 22 points while a stingy defense surrendered just 10 points on 3-12 shooting during the final 10 minutes of the game to end the pre-Christmas slate with the 66-47 win.



Tech (11-0) is slated to return to action on Wednesday, December 30 as they host Indiana Wesleyan University. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.