Warriors Ride Strong Shooting in Rout of Saints

FORT WAYNE – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team defeated Siena Heights University, 93-77, Saturday afternoon in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play inside the Schaefer Center. The win moves the Warriors back into a tie for first place in the conference standings with Lourdes University, who was idle in WHA action this weekend.



Cory McKinney scored a career-high 24 points on 8-12 shooting while adding four assists and three rebounds. Josh Kline added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season to go along with two assists and two blocks. Mitch Morken chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Max Huber had 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.



After a back-and-forth first four minutes of action, the Warriors went on a 12-1 run to take hold of a 19-7 lead with 14:17 left in the first half. Tech grew its lead up to 18 points with a 12-3 run to make it a 33-15 game at the 8:40 mark. Triples from Jeremy Davison and Jeremy Luciani pushed the advantage up to 24 points at 41-17 just over two minutes later. The Orange and Black continued to hold on to a big lead for the remainder of the half as they led 48-29 at the break.



The Saints would not go down quietly into the night though, as they kept battling in the second half and chipping away at the Warriors lead. Keith Jordan, Jr., who finished the game with 23 points and 10 rebounds, did all he good to keep SHU close as he scored 12 points in the second half while Kevin Rice scored 10 of his 19 in the final 20 minutes of action. A 10-3 run from the Saints made it a 69-58 game with 8:04 to play, but the visitors were unable to cut the lead into single digits as Luciani hit a pair of free throws to push the advantage back up to 13 points. With the hosts leading 77-66 and 5:01 on the clock, McKinney went off for seven straight points to make it an 84-66 game and 3:53 to go in the contest. Siena Heights was never able to recover from that as they trailed by as many as 19 points in the final two minutes of the game as the Warriors went on to win 93-77.



Tech (14-9, 10-3 WHAC) returns to action on Wednesday, January 29 as they host Cornerstone University in conference action. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.