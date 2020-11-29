Warriors Knock off No. 3 Knights for 27th Straight Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The No. 22-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team continued on their historic win streak Saturday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center as they defeated No. 3-ranked Marian University, 75-72. The win is the Warriors first in their last nine games against their in-state rivals and it’s the highest ranked opponent Tech has beaten since a win over No. 2-ranked Southeastern University on Dec. 21, 2018.

Erika Foy scored a season-high 23 points on 9-11 shooting while adding five points, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Taya Andrews added a season-high 18 points with two rebounds, two assists and three steals while Alexis Hill had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Kyra Whitaker chipped in 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.

A game that was scheduled on less than 24-hour’s notice lived up to the hype as the contest featured nine lead changes and five times between the five-time defending Crossroad League champs and the three-time defending Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) champions. Tech started off the game on a 9-2 run and forced the Knights, who had just lost to Lindsey Wilson College Friday evening, to call a timeout at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter following a fast break bucket from Hill. Marian showed their mettle out of the timeout as they quickly took the lead in three possessions following an 8-0 run. The two teams traded baskets over the remaining three minutes of the quarter with the Knights holding a 17-14 lead at the break.

Marian continued on its dominant run in the start of the second quarter as they grew their lead to 31-18 at the 4:49 mark following an 11-0 run. Just as it seemed as if the game was slipping away from the Warriors, Foy stopped the bleeding with a basket to kick start a 16-0 run to end the half and give Tech a 34-31 lead at the break following a triple from Andrews with five seconds left on the clock to put the hosts on top. Foy scored six of the teams 16 points during the run while Laney Steckler tied up the game at the 1:16 mark with a triple on the kickout from Emma Tuominen.

The Knights responded by turning to 6-4 forward Imani Guy, who scored nine of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter to lead the visitors. Tech pushed its lead up to seven points at the 5:22 and 3:56 mark of the period following baskets from Whitaker and Andrews. The visitors took a one-point lead with 25 seconds to go but a pair of free throws from Hill gave the Orange and Black a 51-50 lead heading into the fourth.

The final 10 minutes of the game were a nail-biting affair as the Warriors pushed their lead up to 61-54 with 5:12 remaining in the game, only to find the lead cut down to 61-59 following five quick points from the Knights. Tech punched right back through with a 10-4 spurt to make it a 71-63 game with 30 seconds left on the clock. The Knights managed to get the deficit down to three points following a triple from Ella Collier with five seconds left, but that was as close as they would get as Tech held on for the upset victory.

Tech (8-0) is slated to return to action on Monday, Dec. 7 as they take on Grace College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.