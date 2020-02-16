Warriors Keep Win Streak Going Against Concordia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team defeated Concordia University, 61-49, Saturday afternoon in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action inside the Schaefer Center. The win now gives Tech a two-game lead in the WHAC standings with two games to go following a loss from Lourdes University to Rochester University.

Dilyn Good had a game-high 16 points and six rebounds while Mitch Morken collected his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jeremy Luciani had a career-high 15 points off the bench with five rebounds while Cory McKinney had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Tech started off the game with the lead thanks to a triple from Good, but the visitors went on a 9-2 spurt over the next six minutes, locking down the Warriors on the defensive end during the stretch. A breakaway dunk from McKinney energized the home team and fans and seemed to put the momentum back on the side of the Orange and Black as they cut the deficit down to 9-7, but Concordia held serve and maintained their lead. With the Warriors trailing 16-9 and 8:53 left in the first half, a triple from Morken sparked a 12-0 run, with Good giving the hosts the lead at the 5:01 mark by knocking down a three pointer while McKinney made it a 21-16 lead at the 3:4 mark. The Warriors could not pull away from the Cardinals though, leading just 23-21 at the half.

The second half continued the knock-down battle that had begun in the first half, with neither side getting out to more than a four-point lead for the first 12 minutes of the second half. Following four ties and six lead changes, a jumper from Jeremy Davison made it a 45-41 game with 8:05 to play and sparked a 9-0 run for the hosts. A pair of free throws from Davison made it a 54-43 game at the 4:24 mark while a triple from Good with 2:50 left on the clock made it a 57-47 lead and sucked the air right out of the Cardinal bench. Concordia only scored one more than over the last two minutes of the game as the Warriors finished the contest with a double-digit margin.

Tech (18-10, 14-4 WHAC) returns to action on Wednesday, February 19 with their final road game of the regular season against the University of Michigan-Dearborn. A win gives the Warriors the WHAC regular season title and an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Championship. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. from the UM-Dearborn Fieldhouse.