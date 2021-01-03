Warriors historic streak snapped by Wildcats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had been 367 days since the Indiana Tech women’s basketball team last suffered a loss, a 61-60 setback to the University of Saint Francis on December 31, 2019.

Since then, the Warriors rattled off 30 straight wins over two seasons, with the streak, then at 19 games, paused in mid-March at the NAIA Division II National Championship when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic put the whole world on a timeout, but was picked back up on October 27 with a 77-50 win over Huntington University.