Warriors fall to Knights in NAIA opening round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue Fort Wayne softball's Jadelyn Johnson nearly threw a no-hitter on Friday (March 12) as the Mastodons split with Cleveland State in their Horizon League opener.

Game 1 - Vikings 4, Mastodons 3In the Horizon League opener, Morganne Denny had an early home run in the bottom of the first that knocked in Meagan Mullaney after she drew a walk.