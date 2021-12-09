Warriors cruise to 12th season win with 41-point victory over Grace Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 14th ranked Indiana Tech Women’s Basketball team marched into the Schaefer Center on Wednesday night and handled business with a 89-48 win over Grace Christian for the Warriors’ 12th win of the season.

Graduate transfer Emma Tuominen led the way in scoring for the Warriors with a game-high 20-point performance. Teammate Eileen Salisbury added 17 points and Kyra Whitaker tallied 13 points in the victory.

Up next, Indiana Tech will host Lawrence Tech this Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.