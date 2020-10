FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech Erika Foy scored 16 points while Alexis Hill and Kyra Whitaker each added 15 as a balanced attack from the Warriors led them to victory over visiting Huntington University 77-50 at the Schaefer Center on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bethany Worm added 11 points for the Warriors, who had four scorers in double figures.

Huntington was led by Alaina Rongos with 16 points while Sam Vaughn added 11 points and a team-best 8 rebounds.