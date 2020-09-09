WANE-TV to air two Big Ten classic games featuring Boilermakers, Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Big Ten may or may not hit the football field in 2020, but you’ll be able to get your Boilermaker or Hoosier football fix on WANE-TV over the next two weekends.

WANE-TV will be airing the broadcast of the 2018 Purdue-Ohio State game on Saturday, September 12 from noon to 3 p.m. In that game the Boilermakers upset the Buckeyes 49-20.

The following Saturday – September 19 – WANE will air the 2019 Oaken Bucket Game between Purdue and Indiana from noon to 3 p.m. The Hoosiers won that game 44-41 in double overtime.