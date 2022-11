ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – The Mastodons did it in 2016 against Indiana University at the Coliseum. They did it again in 2017 at Assembly Hall. Yes, the Dons have proven they can take down a Big Ten program, and they’ll aim to do just that in Ann Arbor tonight as Purdue Fort Wayne opens the season at 22nd-ranked Michigan.

