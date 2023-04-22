WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Ryan Walters’ first stint as Purdue’s head football coach inches closer as the Boilermakers wrapped up their spring session on Saturday.

With no spring game open to the fans, Purdue held a closed scrimmage inside their practice facility.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 8-6 season, including an appearance in Big Ten Championship and Citrus Bowl last fall. Following the departure of head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville, Purdue brought in Walters to usher in the next era of the program.

Purdue begins their season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Fresno State.