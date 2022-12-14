WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – At 36 years old, Ryan Walters becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in major college football as Purdue University introduced the former University of Illinois defensive coordinator as the new Boilermakers head coach at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in West Lafayette.

While a defensive-minded coach, one of Walters’ first orders of business was putting former walk-on running back Devin Mockobee on scholarship.

While Walters is used to running his own defense, he says he will hire a defensive coordinator at Purdue.

Walters added that he will watch Purdue closely over the next month, but will not coach the team prior to or during Purdue’s bowl game against LSU on January 2.