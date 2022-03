FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – War Memorial Coliseum looked like ‘Crawfordsville North,’ but a rabid fanbase wasn’t enough to carry Wabash College over Elmhurst University in the Division III National Tournament Final Four on Friday night as the Little Giants fell to the Bluejays 90-68.

Jake Rhode led Elmhurst with 32 points while Jack Davidson paced Wabash with 21.

Elmhurst advances to face Randolph-Macon at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum for the national title.