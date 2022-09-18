FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After allowing two first half goals, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer stormed back to force a 2-2 draw over IUPUI in the Mastodons’ Horizon League opener.

The Mastodons’ comeback began in the 60th minute when Zoe Greenhalge scored on a penalty kick. With two seconds remaining in the match, Rylee Vruggink tapped in an equalizer for Purdue Fort Wayne to get the draw.

Purdue Fort Wayne remains home next Thursday as the Mastodons host Horizon League foe Robert Morris. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.