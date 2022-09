MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – While there weren’t a whole lot of positives for Ball State after their 59-10 season opening loss to Tennessee last Thursday, one of them was certainly the play of Leo High School grad Ben VonGunten.

A grad transfer from Indiana Wesleyan, VonGunten nailed both his kicks – a PAT and a 25-yard field goal – accounting for four of Ball State’s ten points.

VonGunten and the Cardinals open MAC play this Saturday when they host Western Michigan at 2 p.m.