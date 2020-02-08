VolleyDons sweep Urbana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team took home its second-consecutive victory on Friday (Feb. 7) on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons swept the Urbana Blue Knights 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-11).

Pelegrin Vargas kicked off set one with a kill right through the Blue Knight blockers. The Mastodons went on a six-point scoring run after Urbana had three straight attack errors, advancing to 12-4. The momentum kept going after Tomas Gago and Richie Diedrich had a kill each and Gago recorded an ace to go up 15-5. The ‘Dons ended set one 25-11 with a hitting percentage of .500 and held Urbana to -.087.

The Blue Knights began set to with a 1-0 lead, but Jon Diedrich brought it back with his second kill of the night. Urbana kept the score close early, but the Mastodon offense was too much for the Blue Knights down the stretch. After three kills by Vargas, Jon Diedrich and Wilmer Hernandez and two Blue Knight miscues, Purdue Fort Wayne extended its lead to 15-9. Rico Wardlow closed out a six-point scoring run and ended the set 25-15.

Cody Johnson and Mitch Geiger started set three with a kill apiece, allowing the ‘Dons to take an early lead 2-0. Urbana went on a two point run, but couldn’t keep up as the ‘Dons took control 17-6. Hernandez led the Mastodons in set three with four kills. Wardlow and Geiger contributed three kills apiece, while the team held Urbana to -.167.

Richie Diedrich earned seven kills while Vargas and Hernandez had six. Frederico Santos had 19 assists and Sean Califf contributed a career-high 11 assists. Geiger had a career-high three kills and a .750 hitting rate. The ‘Dons finished with a .475 hitting clip and held Urbana to a -.029 rate.

The Mastodons improve to 5-2, while Urbana drops to 0-12. Purdue Fort Wayne will open MIVA play against the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Gentile Arena in Chicago. First serve will begin at 8 p.m. ET.