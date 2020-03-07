VolleyDons sweep Sacred Heart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball swept the Sacred Heart Pioneers 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) at Arnie Ball Court on Friday night (March 6). The Mastodons held the Pioneers to just .043 hitting for the match.

Set One

The Pioneers took an early lead 8-6, but the Mastodons went on a 5-1 scoring run. Richie Diedrich and Jon Diedrich contributed a kill apiece. Purdue Fort Wayne maintained the lead, never allowing the Pioneers to get closer than three points. Richie Diedrich had two aces in a row, allowing the Mastodons to take the lead 19-12 after an 8-1 run. Tomas Gago had the final kill of the set, helping the ‘Dons close out the set on a 5-1 stretch.

Set Two

Sacred Heart came out with the lead 4-2, but that was the only time they would lead during set two. A 13-2 scoring run advanced the ‘Dons to a 15-6 lead. Jon Diedrich had back-to-back kills while Wilmer Hernandez contributed one kill during the run. A 10-3 run by the ‘Dons finished the set. Purdue Fort Wayne out-hit the Pioneers .367 to .031.

Set Three

Starting off set three with a 10-2 run, Purdue Fort Wayne forced Sacred Heart into six attack errors early. Rico Wardlow had his first kill of the match, advancing the ‘Dons 14-4. Sacred Heart found their rhythm with a 10-2 run, but it was too late and the Mastodons closed out the set on a three-point push. This stretch included an ace from Frederico Santos.

Notable Purdue Fort Wayne Individual Stats

Vargas: 11 kills, eight digs, 476 hitting percentage

Richie Diedrich: three aces, five blocks, eight kills, .400 hitting percentage

Frederico Santos: 24 assists

Jon Diedrich: eight digs, 10 kills

Notable Sacred Heart Individual Stats

Calin Buter: seven kills, one ace

Aaron Peterson: four blocks

Ramiro Balaguer: 14 assists

Timothy McIntosh: 10 digs

Notes

The Mastodons out-hit the Pioneers .289 to .043.

Gago ended the match with zero attack errors and .571 hitting.

Sacred Heart is the third team this season the Mastodons have held under .100 hitting.

Up Next

Purdue Fort Wayne advances to 9-7 while Sacred Heart falls to a record of 5-10. The ‘Dons will head to Puerto Rico on Tuesday (March 10) to play the Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras Gallitos at 2 p.m. ET. This will be the first time since 2016 that the teams have met.

