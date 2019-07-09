Vijay Blackmon earns Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that 1,098 students – including 67 from Indiana athletics teams – have earned the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. The list includes students from all 14 institutions and 38 different sports, who have recorded a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.

“We are extremely proud of these 67 individuals, who have separated themselves with their excellence in the classroom,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award is the highest academic honor that the Big Ten Conference presents to individual student-athletes. To have our second-largest group of honorees ever this year is a credit to each as these individual students as well as our Academic Services and Excellence Academy staff for the tremendous work that they do.”

Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Similar to the Academic All-Big Ten honor, Distinguished Scholar Award recipients must be letter winners in at least their second academic year at their institution. However, the Distinguished Scholar Award encompasses only students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.

A complete list of Indiana honorees by sports is below.

Baseball
Drew Ashley

Men’s Basketball
Vijay Blackmon

Women’s Basketball
Brenna Wise
Grace Withrow

Field Hockey
Sachi Ananias
Jessica Morford

Football
Harry Crider
Michael McGinnis

Men’s Golf
Evan Yakubov

Wome’s Rowing
Bayasgalan Batsaikhan
Connie Brahm
Antonia Frappell
Ellie Meinzer
Maddie Pierce
Liz Saunders
Sydney Shuert
Paige Spiller
Sophia Wickersham

Men’s Soccer
John Bannec
Sean Caulfield

Women’s Soccer
Abby Allen
Caroline Dreher
Melanie Forbes
Allison Jorden
Bethany Kopel
Justine Lynn
Hanna Nemeth
Maya Piper
Meghan Scott

Softball
Annika Baez
Karly Combs
Makayla Ferrari
Sarah Galovich
Gabbi Jenkins

Men’s Swimming and Diving
Wyeth Brock
Andrew Capobianco
Clark Carter
James Connor
Gage Hamill
Gary Kostbade

Women’s Swimming and Diving
Mackenzie Atencio
Laurel Eiber
Josie Grote
Christine Jensen
Laura Morley

Men’s Tennis
Payam Ahmadi
Zac Brodney
Bennett Crane
Andrew Redding

Women’s Tennis
Anna McCoy
Michelle McKamey

Men’s Track and Field
Adam Coulon
Daniel Kuhn
Kyle Mau
Alexander Shinnerl
Benjamin Veatch
Cooper Williams

Women’s Track and Field
Jenna Jungles
Leah Moran
Hannah Stoffel
Grace Walther

Volleyball
Meaghan Koors
Nora Meehan

Women’s Water Polo
Riley Beemer

Wrestling
Buddy Conley
Jake Danishek
Spencer Irick

Bold Indicates 4.0 GPA

