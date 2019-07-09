Vijay Blackmon earns Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that 1,098 students – including 67 from Indiana athletics teams – have earned the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. The list includes students from all 14 institutions and 38 different sports, who have recorded a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.



“We are extremely proud of these 67 individuals, who have separated themselves with their excellence in the classroom,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award is the highest academic honor that the Big Ten Conference presents to individual student-athletes. To have our second-largest group of honorees ever this year is a credit to each as these individual students as well as our Academic Services and Excellence Academy staff for the tremendous work that they do.”



Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Similar to the Academic All-Big Ten honor, Distinguished Scholar Award recipients must be letter winners in at least their second academic year at their institution. However, the Distinguished Scholar Award encompasses only students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.



A complete list of Indiana honorees by sports is below.



Baseball

Drew Ashley



Men’s Basketball

Vijay Blackmon



Women’s Basketball

Brenna Wise

Grace Withrow



Field Hockey

Sachi Ananias

Jessica Morford



Football

Harry Crider

Michael McGinnis



Men’s Golf

Evan Yakubov



Wome’s Rowing

Bayasgalan Batsaikhan

Connie Brahm

Antonia Frappell

Ellie Meinzer

Maddie Pierce

Liz Saunders

Sydney Shuert

Paige Spiller

Sophia Wickersham



Men’s Soccer

John Bannec

Sean Caulfield



Women’s Soccer

Abby Allen

Caroline Dreher

Melanie Forbes

Allison Jorden

Bethany Kopel

Justine Lynn

Hanna Nemeth

Maya Piper

Meghan Scott



Softball

Annika Baez

Karly Combs

Makayla Ferrari

Sarah Galovich

Gabbi Jenkins



Men’s Swimming and Diving

Wyeth Brock

Andrew Capobianco

Clark Carter

James Connor

Gage Hamill

Gary Kostbade



Women’s Swimming and Diving

Mackenzie Atencio

Laurel Eiber

Josie Grote

Christine Jensen

Laura Morley



Men’s Tennis

Payam Ahmadi

Zac Brodney

Bennett Crane

Andrew Redding



Women’s Tennis

Anna McCoy

Michelle McKamey



Men’s Track and Field

Adam Coulon

Daniel Kuhn

Kyle Mau

Alexander Shinnerl

Benjamin Veatch

Cooper Williams



Women’s Track and Field

Jenna Jungles

Leah Moran

Hannah Stoffel

Grace Walther



Volleyball

Meaghan Koors

Nora Meehan



Women’s Water Polo

Riley Beemer



Wrestling

Buddy Conley

Jake Danishek

Spencer Irick



Bold Indicates 4.0 GPA