Vijay Blackmon earns Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that 1,098 students – including 67 from Indiana athletics teams – have earned the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. The list includes students from all 14 institutions and 38 different sports, who have recorded a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.
“We are extremely proud of these 67 individuals, who have separated themselves with their excellence in the classroom,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award is the highest academic honor that the Big Ten Conference presents to individual student-athletes. To have our second-largest group of honorees ever this year is a credit to each as these individual students as well as our Academic Services and Excellence Academy staff for the tremendous work that they do.”
Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Similar to the Academic All-Big Ten honor, Distinguished Scholar Award recipients must be letter winners in at least their second academic year at their institution. However, the Distinguished Scholar Award encompasses only students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student’s academic career.
A complete list of Indiana honorees by sports is below.
Baseball
Drew Ashley
Men’s Basketball
Vijay Blackmon
Women’s Basketball
Brenna Wise
Grace Withrow
Field Hockey
Sachi Ananias
Jessica Morford
Football
Harry Crider
Michael McGinnis
Men’s Golf
Evan Yakubov
Wome’s Rowing
Bayasgalan Batsaikhan
Connie Brahm
Antonia Frappell
Ellie Meinzer
Maddie Pierce
Liz Saunders
Sydney Shuert
Paige Spiller
Sophia Wickersham
Men’s Soccer
John Bannec
Sean Caulfield
Women’s Soccer
Abby Allen
Caroline Dreher
Melanie Forbes
Allison Jorden
Bethany Kopel
Justine Lynn
Hanna Nemeth
Maya Piper
Meghan Scott
Softball
Annika Baez
Karly Combs
Makayla Ferrari
Sarah Galovich
Gabbi Jenkins
Men’s Swimming and Diving
Wyeth Brock
Andrew Capobianco
Clark Carter
James Connor
Gage Hamill
Gary Kostbade
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Mackenzie Atencio
Laurel Eiber
Josie Grote
Christine Jensen
Laura Morley
Men’s Tennis
Payam Ahmadi
Zac Brodney
Bennett Crane
Andrew Redding
Women’s Tennis
Anna McCoy
Michelle McKamey
Men’s Track and Field
Adam Coulon
Daniel Kuhn
Kyle Mau
Alexander Shinnerl
Benjamin Veatch
Cooper Williams
Women’s Track and Field
Jenna Jungles
Leah Moran
Hannah Stoffel
Grace Walther
Volleyball
Meaghan Koors
Nora Meehan
Women’s Water Polo
Riley Beemer
Wrestling
Buddy Conley
Jake Danishek
Spencer Irick
Bold Indicates 4.0 GPA
