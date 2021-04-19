Vigario and Pedretti make first-team all-conference as Crossroad League announces winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis athletic department is proud to announce that the Crossroads League has announced men’s soccer award winners for 2020-21 and two Cougars made the first team: senior midfielder Ethan Vigario and junior defender Josh Pedretti.

“Ethan and Josh are top-level players but, more importantly, they are top-level people,” Head Coach Jake Essig said on his players. “I know both of them would credit their teammates for this individual award and that is what I am most proud of.”

The University of Saint Francis Men’s Soccer team wrapped up the 2020 season with the first winning record since the 2013 season. The roster was made up of 42 student-athletes, 16 different majors, 6 different states, and 5 different countries.

In addition, some season highlights include Josh Pedretti being featured on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays after his goal against Mount Vernon on September 24, the team’s comeback to tie and win the season opener after trailing with 18 seconds left, and the team had the best goals-against average and most team shutouts since 2013.

13 student-athletes were named Crossroads League First-Team selections, with 11 others taking home Crossroads League Second-Team honors. The All-Crossroads League awards are voted on by the CL’s 10 head men’s soccer coaches.

“The Crossroads League is one of the most rigorous leagues, so we are pleased to have two players named 1st team all-conference for the first time since 2013,” Essig said. “It speaks to the changes that we’ve made as a team in this league and the active steps we take daily to build the bridge to the future. As proud as I am of Josh and Ethan, I want their successes to always go back to the team. This season we proved that we are a team that can compete with anyone in the Crossroads League on any given day.”