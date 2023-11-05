DETROIT (WANE) – Marco Valencia booted in the lone goal of the match in the 67th minute to help Purdue Fort Wayne (7-5-4) punch their ticket to Thursday’s Horizon League semifinal round.

Valencia connected on a deep shot thanks to a drop from Seth Mahlmeister. Sunday’s strike also happened to be Valencia’s second goal of the season.

Max Collingwood also earned a shutout, including three saves, in Sunday’s win.

Purdue Fort Wayne advances to the Horizon League semifinals for the first time since joining the conference. The Mastodons visit No. 1 seed Oakland on Thursday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.