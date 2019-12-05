USF’s Jamicich named NAIA First Team All-American

by: American Football Coaches Association

WACO, TEXAS — Kansas Wesleyan quarterback Johnny Feauto and Missouri Valley punter Drake Higgins headline the 2019 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams announced today by the American Football Coaches Association.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

Feauto, who helped lead Kansas Wesleyan to a conference title and a trip to the NAIA quarterfinals, leads the nation in total offense (4,523 yards), passing yards (4,089) and pass efficiency (196.4). He also earned Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. Higgins earned his second straight AFCA All-America honor by leading the nation in punting with a 45.1 average, which set a new school record. He had a long punt of 71 yards and pinned 12 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

2019 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Team – First Team

Offense

Pos.  Name                                 Ht.      Wt.     Cl.         School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

QB     Johnny Feauto                  6-0     186    Sr.         Kansas Wesleyan          Myers Hendrickson                          Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)

RB     Charles Salary                  5-7     185    Sr.         Marian (Ind.)                   Mark Henninger                                   LaPorte, Ind. (LaPorte)

RB     Marquis Stewart               5-11   206    Sr.         Benedictine (Kan.)         Larry Wilcox               St. Louis, Mo. (Miller Career Academy)                                   

WR    DeVon McCoy                  6-6     220    So.        Kentucky Christian        Corey Fipps                       North Charleston, S.C. (R.B Stall)

WR    Brayden Smith                  6-4     203    Jr.         Indiana Wesleyan          Jordan Langs                        Wyoming, Mich. (Byron Center)

WR    Jermaine Trotman Jr.      5-11   165    Jr.         St. Andrews (N.C.)        David Harper                   Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)

OL     *Tre Coney                        6-1     275    Sr.         Reinhardt (Ga.)              James Miller                                               Dublin, Ga. (Dublin)

OL     Mike Davis                        6-5     323    Sr.         Southeastern (Fla.)        Keith Barefield                             Bradenton, Fla. (Southeast)

OL     Austin Sherrill                   6-6     337    Jr.         Keiser (Fla.)                    Doug Socha                         Concord, N.C. (Mount Pleasant)

OL     Paxton De Haan               6-3     317    Sr.         Northwestern (Iowa)      Matt McCarty                   Orange City, Iowa (Unity Christian)

OL     Andrew Rupcich               6-7     305    Jr.         Culver-Stockton (Mo.)   Tom Sallay                                  Wonder Lake, Ill. (McHenry)

Defense

Pos.  Name                                 Ht.      Wt.     Cl.         School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

DL     Jeremiah Pharms             6-3     245    Sr.         Friends (Kan.)                Dion Meneley              Stockton, Calif. (Amos Alonzo Stagg)

DL     James Jamicich                6-3     245    Sr.         Saint Francis (Ind.)        Kevin Donley                                   Fort Wayne, Ind. (Carroll)

DL     Robert Robinson              6-1     260    Jr.         Briar Cliff (Iowa)             Dennis Wagner                       Los Angeles, Calif. (Palmdale)

DL     Jaron Green                      6-1     295    Sr.         Arizona Christian           Jeff Bowen                                               Mesa, Ariz. (Dobson)

LB     *Jason Ferris                    6-3     220    R-Sr.     Montana Western          Ryan Nourse                   Dillon, Mont. (Beaverhead County)

LB     Austin Cuicchi                   5-11   230    Sr.         Grand View (Iowa)         Joe Woodley               Riverside, Calif. (California Riverside)

LB     Joel Katzer                        6-0     200    Sr.         Morningside (Iowa)        Steve Ryan                                 Baldwin City, Kan. (Baldwin)

DB     Trevon Claybourne          6-2     195    Sr.         Siena Heights (Mich.)    Matt Kohn                                     Redford, Mich. (Cass Tech)

DB     Twon Collymore               5-8     170    So.        Sterling (Kan.)                Chase Hansen                                 Manning, S.C. (Manning)

DB     Starr Thompson               6-0     176    Sr.         Georgetown (Ky.)          Bill Cronin                             Crestwood, Ky. (South Oldham)

DB     Derick VandeBossche     6-1     175    Sr.         Dickinson St. (N.D.)       Pete Stanton                            Lusk, Wyo. (Niobrara County)

Specialists

Pos.  Name                                 Ht.      Wt.     Cl.         School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

P        *Drake Higgins                 6-2     257    Sr.         Missouri Valley               Paul Troth                                              Lathrop, Mo. (Lathrop)

PK     Kyle Mitchell                      6-2     175    Sr.         College of Idaho             Mike Moroski                                  Herriman, Utah (Bingham)

AP     Jaylen Boyd                      5-10   195    Jr.         Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)     Chris Oliver                         Princeton, Ky. (Caldwell County)

*-2018 AFCA All-American

2019 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Team – Second Team

Offense

Pos.  Name                                   Ht.       Wt.      Cl.      School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

QB     Darius-James Peterson    5-11    190     Sr.      College of Idaho            Mike Moroski                           Novato, Calif. (Marin Catholic)

RB     JD Woods                           5-8      192     Jr.      Baker (Kan.)                   Jason Thoren                               Lawrence, Kan. (Lawrence)

RB     *Demarco Prewitt               5-10    213     Sr.      Kansas Wesleyan         Myers Hendrickson               Menifee, Calif. (Paloma Valley)

WR    Anthony Turner                  6-4      205     Jr.      Grand View (Iowa)        Joe Woodley                                 Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County)

WR    Stevie Williams                   6-1      180     Jr.      Kansas Wesleyan         Myers Hendrickson   East Los Angeles, Calif. (James Garfield)

TE     #Trenton Poe-Evans         6-2      203     Sr.      Kansas Wesleyan         Myers Hendrickson                         Needles, Calif. (Needles)

OL     William Vander Woude     5-11    275     Sr.      Dordt (Iowa)                   Joel Penner               Merced, Calif. (Stone Ridge Christian)

OL     *Dustin Rivera                    6-0      270     Jr.      Southwestern (Kan.)     Brad Griffin                                       Buckeye, Ariz. (Buckeye)

OL     Josh Brown                         6-7      305     Sr.      College of Idaho            Mike Moroski                                        Colfax, Wash. (Colfax)

OL     James Officer IV                6-3      285     Sr.      Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)     Eric Hehman                              Indianapolis, Ind. (Cathedral)

OL     Garrett Temme                   6-6      280     Sr.      Morningside (Iowa)       Steve Ryan                        Petersburg, Neb. (Boone Central)

Defense

Pos.  Name                                   Ht.       Wt.      Cl.      School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

DL     Mac Dutra                           6-0      230     Sr.      Marian (Ind.)                   Mark Henninger                           Brownsburg, Ind. (Tri West)

DL     *Shaq Bradford                  5-10    223     Sr.      Kansas Wesleyan         Myers Hendrickson                       San Diego, Calif. (Hoover)

DL     Dominic Valentino             6-4      280     So.     Cincinnati Christian       Trevor Zeiders               Cincinnati, Ohio (Stephen T. Badin)

DL     Seth Fallen                         5-11    245     Sr.      Reinhardt (Ga.)              James Miller                                       Conyers, Ga. (Heritage)

LB     *DaMarcus Wimbush        5-10    211     R-Jr.  Bluefield (Va.)                Dewey Lusk                                          Danville, Va. (Tunstall)

LB     Sam Morton                        6-1      203     Sr.      Evangel (Mo.)                Chuck Hepola                                    Strafford, Mo. (Strafford)

LB     Kevin Brown                       6-4      230     Sr.      Dickinson St. (N.D.)      Pete Stanton                                     Windsor, Calif. (Windsor)

DB     Sage Chen-Young             5-9      166     So.     Keiser (Fla.)                    Doug Socha                                Wellington, Fla. (Wellington)

DB     Dallis Flowers                     6-2      190     Jr.      Grand View (Iowa)        Joe Woodley                 Chicago, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

DB     Klayton Nordeen                6-1      190     Sr.      Morningside (Iowa)       Steve Ryan                                         Alliance, Neb. (Alliance)

DB     Dayton Bush                       6-1      175     Sr.      Benedictine (Kan.)        Larry Wilcox                                              Frisco, Tex. (Frisco)

Specialists

Pos.  Name                                   Ht.       Wt.      Cl.      School                            Coach                                            Hometown (High School)

P        *Austin Bohn                       6-4      195     Sr.      Ottawa (Ariz.)                 Mike Nesbitt                                                    Erie, Colo. (Erie)

PK     David Larson                      6-4      175     Jr.      Southeastern (Fla.)       Keith Barefield                             Lakeview, Mich. (Lakeview)

AP     Ke’von Johnson                 5-6      160     So.     Robert Morris (Ill.)         Jared Williamson                             Joliet, Ill. (Joliet Catholic)

*-2018 AFCA All-American       #-2017 AFCA All-American

Team Background: The five teams now chosen for each AFCA division evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen. From 1967 through 1971, two teams – University Division and College Division – were selected. In 1972, the College Division was split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division was split into two teams — FBS and FCS. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III, respectively.

From 1965-81, a 22-player (11 offensive, 11 defensive) team was chosen. In 1982, a punter and placekicker were added to the team. In 1997, a return specialist was added, giving us the current 25-player team. The return specialist position was replaced by an all-purpose player in 2006. In 2016, the AFCA added a second team All-America.

Selection Process: The AFCA’s NAIA All-America Selection Committee is made up of two or three head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the team is chosen.

The Award: Members of the AFCA Coaches’ All-America First Team will receive a plaque commemorating their selection to the team, while members of the Second Team will receive a certificate.

AFCA NAIA Player Selection History: NAIA players who were selected to AFCA All-America teams were named to the AFCA College Division team from 1967-71. In 1972, the AFCA College Division was split to College I and College II. Players from NAIA Division I teams were placed in AFCA College I, while players from NAIA Division II were placed in AFCA College II. That process lasted until 1996, when College I and College II were renamed Division II and Division III. From 1996-2005, all NAIA players who were selected as AFCA All-Americans were placed on the AFCA Division II team. In 2006, the AFCA started selecting an NAIA-only team.

Top Teams: Morningside has been represented a total of 25 times with 24 different players on AFCA Coaches’ All-America Teams to lead all schools in NAIA. In second is Carroll (Mont.), which has had 21 different players selected as All-Americans on 19 different occasions. Trailing Morningside and Carroll (Mont.) are: Georgetown (Ky.) (19/16), Saint Francis (Ind.) (17/16), Baker (15/13), Marian (14/13), Grand View (13/13), Saint Xavier (13/12), Benedictine (Kan.) (12/10), Northwestern (Iowa) (12/10), Southern Oregon (11/11), Missouri Valley (11/8), Bethel (Tenn.) (10/8), Kansas Wesleyan (10/7), St. Ambrose (9/9), Dickinson State (9/8), Montana Tech (9/7), Friends (8/7), Dakota Wesleyan (7/7), Southwestern (Kan.) (7/7), Sterling (7/7), Reinhardt (7/5), Tabor (7/5), Eastern Oregon (6/6), Doane (6/5), MidAmerica Nazarene (6/5), St. Francis (Ill.) (6/5), College of Idaho (6/4), Hastings (5/5), Jamestown (5/5), Olivet Nazarene (5/5), Southeastern (Fla.) (5/5), Dakota State (5/4), Faulkner (5/4), Nebraska Wesleyan (5/4), Ottawa (Kan.) (5/4) and Rocky Mountain (5/4).

First Time Schools: This year, wide receiver Brayden Smith of Indiana Wesleyan, wide receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. of St. Andrews, offensive lineman Austin Sherrill and defensive back Sage Chen-Young of Keiser, defensive lineman Robert Robinson of Briar Cliff and defensive lineman Dominic Valentino of Cincinnati Christian have earned their schools AFCA All-America honors for the first time.

Consecutive Years: Morningside has had at least one player named to the AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Team for 14 straight seasons, from 2006 to present, the longest streak by any team in NAIA history. Following Morningside is Carroll (Mont.) with 11 straight selections from 2005 to 2015. Marian is third on the list with nine straight AFCA All-Americans from 2011 to present.

Five Time: Morningside joined Baker as the only schools to have five AFCA All-Americans named in one season. Morningside achieved the feat in 2017 with Caden McDonald (LB-first team), Bubba Jenkins (RB-second team), Connor Niles (WR-second team), Trae Bradburn (OL-second team) and Spencer Wyant (P-second team). Baker earned its five selections in 2016 with Logan Brettell (QB-first team), Clarence Clark (PK-second team), Josh Kock (DL-second team), Darrain Winston (DB-second team) and Cornell Brown (AP-second team).

Three-peat: With his second team All-America selection in 2017, College of Idaho defensive back Nate Moore became the first NAIA player to be named to three straight AFCA NAIA All-America Teams. Moore was a first team selection in 2015 and 2016.

Repeat After Me: Offensive lineman Tre Coney of Reinhardt, linebacker Jason Ferris of Montana Western, punter Drake Higgins of Missouri Valley, running back Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan, offensive lineman Dustin Rivera of Southwestern (Kan.), defensive lineman Shaq Bradford of Kansas Wesleyan, linebacker Damarcus Wimbush of Bluefield and punter Austin Bohn of Ottawa (Ariz.) earned AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America honors for the second consecutive season in 2019. Tight end Trenton Poe-Evans of Kansas Wesleyan earned his second honor in 2019 after being named All-America in 2017.

Class Distinction: This year’s AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Team is made up of 32 seniors, 13 juniors and five sophomores.

One Player, Two Positions: Bethel’s (Tenn.) Stoney Burns and Baker’s Clarence Clark are the only players in AFCA All-America Team history at all levels to repeat as AFCA All-Americans at two different positions. Burns was named to the 2013 squad as a defensive back, then earned 2014 honors at all-purpose. Clark was named to the 2015 squad as a receiver, then earned 2016 honors as a place-kicker.

Two Players, Two Schools: Punter Mark Bounds and placekicker Greg Zuerlein are the only players to earn AFCA Coaches’ All-America honors at two different schools. Bounds was named to the AFCA College Division I team in 1990 while playing for West Texas A&M. He transferred to Texas Tech after West Texas dropped football and earned I-A All-America honors as a Red Raider in 1991. Zuerlein was named to the Division II Coaches’ All-America Team in 2009 while playing for Nebraska-Omaha. He transferred to Missouri Western State after Nebraska-Omaha dropped its football program and earned Division II honors in 2011 as a Griffon.

