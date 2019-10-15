USF’s Crable will be game-time decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis quarterback will be a game-time decision this Saturday when the Cougars host Indiana Wesleyan at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium per USF sports information director Bill Scott.

Crable left last Saturday’s win against early in the second half with a leg injury. Crable could be seen later in the night on the sideline in crutches.

Scott says Crable didn’t have an MRI and suffered a slight strain in his right knee.

In five games this season Crable has completed 55% of his passes for 959 yards with 12 TDs and 3 INTs. The junior has also rushed for one touchdown.

USF and IWU are set to kick off at noon Saturday.