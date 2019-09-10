USF’s Crable tabbed MSFA MEL Player of the Week

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — University of Saint Francis quarterback Matt Crable has been voted Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Player of the Week after his six-touchdown passes game in No. 3-ranked USF’s 56-6 win at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill., on Saturday.

Crable became just the third different USF QB to throw for six TD passes in a game tying the school record. It is the seventh time a USF QB has thrown for six touchdowns, the first since Nick Ferrer did it in 2017 at Missouri Baptist. Ferrer (2014-17) did it four times for the Cougars while Jeremy Hibbeln (1998-2001) did it twice.

The Cincinnati Moeller High School graduate passed for TDs of 26, 5, 22, 13, 35 and 16 yards in the season-opening win to raise his career TD passes to 32 in just his 14th game. Crable only played about two-and-a-half quarters connecting on 16-of-22 pass attempts (.727) for 251 yards, 200 yards and four TD passes in the first half.

This is Crable’s second offensive POTW honor. He is the 11th different USF quarterback to be named MSFA MEL Player of the Week at least once during their career for the Cougars. This is the 26th time in 22 seasons USF has had a QB win MSFA MEL POTW. This is the 60th MSFA MEL Offensive POTW award for the USF program.

Founded in 1890 in the Catholic Franciscan tradition, the University of Saint F