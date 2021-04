FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis football will not be in the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since 2014.

After Saturday’s loss to Marian in the regular-season finale and on top of the three cancellations due to covid this season, the Cougars 2-2 record was not enough to make the cut.

This is only the third-time in the program’s history that USF had not made it to postseason play.