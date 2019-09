FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Francis opened their home slate in style with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-19) win over Goshen on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center.

USF was led by Jay County High School graduate Ava Kunkler with 10 kills.

USF improves to 10-4 overall with the victory.