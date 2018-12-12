USF's Cole, Dunten named NAIA All-Americans Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - University of Saint Francis seniors Wilmer Cole and Eric Dunten have been named to the 2018 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NAIA Coaches’ All-America Team announced on Tuesday.

Cole and Dunten helped USF a 48-5 record over the last four seasons and two NAIA FCS National Championships in 2016 and 2017.

Cole (Indianapolis, IN / Warren Central H.S.), a three-year starter at cornerback, earned a first-team selection as a defensive back, his first selection, after the cornerback led NAIA in interceptions for touchdowns with three in 2018 helping USF to a 10-3 record. Dunten (Fort Wayne, IN / Carroll H.S.) was a second-team selection at linebacker.

Cole finished with five interceptions in 2018, 14th in NAIA, and 10 total passes defended. He tied for fourth on the USF career interceptions list with 12 including one interception of 2018 NAIA All-America first-team quarterback Trent Solsma, who only surrendered six interceptions this season for No. 1-ranked Morningside College (Iowa). Cole’s three INTs for a TD set a USF single-season record and he finished No. 2 on the USF career INT’s for TDs list with four. Cole finished fifth in USF tackles with 64, 47 solo.

Dunten, a three-year starter at linebacker, led the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League in tackles with 136 averaging 10.5 tackles per game in 2018. He set a USF single-game record with 22 tackles against Siena Heights University. He recorded six double-figure tackle games including a 12-solo tackle game against then No. 6 Marian University. Dunten finished with 416 total career tackles, 190 solo tackles, both No. 2 on the USF list. He recorded 17 career double-figure tackles games.