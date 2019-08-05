USF ranked no. 3 in NAIA preseason poll

University of Saint Francis heads into its 22nd football season with at No. 3 ranking in the NAIA Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday, Aug. 5.

The Cougars (10-3) were an NAIA Football Championship Series semifinalists in 2018 and have won 33 of their last 36 games over the last three seasons. USF went into the NAIA FCS as the No. 8 team, but vaulted to No. 3 in the final 2018 post-season ranking by virtue of its 34-28 loss in overtime at No. 1 Morningside College in the NAIA FCS semifinals.

The Cougars open a nine-game regular season schedule on Sept. 7 at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. USF’s first home game is set for Sept. 28 at noon against Saint Ambrose University (Iowa) and it is also USF’s homecoming game.

The Cougars face two Top 10 opponents – at No. 7 Marian University on Oct. 5 and No. 6 Concordia University at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Oct. 12. The Mid-States Football Association has three teams in the Top 10.

USF Head Coach Kevin Donley enters his 41st season (22nd at USF) with a 326-132-1 career record, the winningest active collegiate coach and No. 1 in NAIA. Donley is No. 7 on the collegiate coaching list entering the 2019 season.

The USF coaching staff will welcome players for preseason camp on Mon., Aug. 12.

This is the first No. 3 ranking for USF in 21 seasons and its 13th Top 5 Top 25 ranking in the preseason poll. It is USF’s 38th consecutive Top 25 ranking and its 234th ranking in the Coaches’ Top 25.

USF in NAIA Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Year-by-Year

2000: No. 9

2001: No. 5

2002: No. 19

2003: No. 11

2004: No. 4

2005: No. 2

2006: No. 2

2007: No. 2

2008: No. 4

2009: No. 4

2010: No. 17

2011: No. 4

2012: No. 6

2013: No. 5

2014: No. 6

2016: No. 4

2017: No. 1

2018: No. 1

2019: No. 3

· This is the 19th time in 21 seasons that USF has been a preseason Top 25 selection

· 11th time USF has been a preseason Top 25 Top 5 selection.

· 8th time in the last nine seasons USF is ranked in the preseason Top 10.

2019 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Preseason (Aug. 5, 2019)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Morningside Mustangs defeated the Ravens of Benedictine College (2) in the 2018 National Championship earning their first national title and the top spot in the preseason edition of the 2019 Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

The Mustangs, finishing the 2018 season with a perfect 15-0 record claim all 16 first place votes.

The Benedictine Ravens claim the No. 2 spot, prior to the 2018 post-season poll, the last time the Ravens were as high as No. 2 in the poll was on Sept. 24, 2002.

Southern Oregon and Montana Western are new to the preseason poll. Neither received votes in the post-season edition back on Dec. 18, 2018.

No. 15 College of Idaho made the largest jump, moving seven spots from its No. 22 ranking in 2018 post-season poll.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55) Morningside (29), Georgetown (Ky.) (25) and Marian (22).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 150-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL W-L ’18 PTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [16] 15-0 366 2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 352 3 3 University of Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-3 338 4 4 Kansas Wesleyan 13-1 307 5 7 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-4 300 6 6 Concordia (Mich.) 10-3 280 7 9 Marian (Ind.) 10-1 278 8 5 Baker (Kan.) 9-3 268 9 8 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-3 230 10 11 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 224 11 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 214 12 15 Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 185 13 18 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 182 14 14 Langston (Okla.) 9-2 171 15 22 College of Idaho 6-5 164 16 12 Bethel (Tenn.) 10-2 161 17 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 157 18 17 Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 136 19 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 88 20 NR Southern Oregon 6-4 82 21 19 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 78 22 20 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 70 23 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-4 66 24 23 Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 32 25 NR Montana Western 6-4 27

Dropped from the Top 25: Oklahoma Panhandle State, Evangel (Mo.)

Others Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 25, Cumberland (Tenn.) 22, William Penn (Iowa) 20, Eastern Oregon 18, Montana Tech 9, Ottawa (Ariz.) 9, Arizona Christian 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 5, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Valley City State (N.D.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Tabor (Kan.) 1, Avila (Mo.), Campbellsville (Ky.) 1