FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The calendar will already read “September 28” but for St. Francis it will be their first time playing at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in 2019 when the Cougars host St. Ambrose at noon on Saturday.

USF is ranked no. 3 in the latest NAIA national poll. The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start with a 56-6 win at St. Francis (Ill.) and a 29-16 victory at Robert Morris.