USF picked to finish second in MSFA Mideast League

The two league champions from a year ago are picked to defend their titles, as Marian and Saint Xavier top the MSFA Preseason Polls, announced on Thursday.

The Knights, who finished last season with a 10-1 overall record and are ranked No. 7 in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, earned four out of six possible first-place votes in the MSFA Mideast League poll. Marian claimed the MSFA Mideast League championship with a perfect 6-0 record in league play, and will enter the 2019 campaign with a 13-game regular season winning streak.

Saint Xavier swept the MSFA Midwest League poll with all six first-place votes, as the Cougars look for their first-ever MSFA three-peat this season. The two-time defending Midwest League champs have gone perfect in league play the past two seasons, and will open the season ranked No. 5 in the NAIA Top 25 Poll.

In the Mideast League, No. 3 St. Francis (Ind.) picked up three first-place votes to take the second spot in the poll, followed by No. 6 Concordia, Siena Heights, and Taylor to round out the top five. MSFA newcomers Indiana Wesleyan and Lawrence Tech placed 6th and 7th respectively.

Olivet Nazarene placed second on the Midwest League side, earning one first-place vote. St. Ambrose, St. Francis (Ill.), and Robert Morris filled out the top five, followed by Missouri Baptist and Trinity International.

2019 MSFA Preseason Polls

MSFA Midwest League MSFA Mideast League

1. Saint Xavier (6 first-place votes) – 36 pts. 1. Marian (4 first-place votes) – 34 pts.

2. Olivet Nazarene (1 first place vote) – 30 pts. 2. St. Francis (Ind.) (3 first-place votes) – 32 pts.

3. St. Ambrose – 24 pts. 3. Concordia – 26 pts.

4. St. Francis (Ill.) – 22 pts. 4. Siena Heights – 22 pts.

5. Robert Morris – 17 pts. 5. Taylor – 14 pts.

6. Missouri Baptist – 12 pts. 6. Indiana Wesleyan – 13 pts.

7. Trinity International – 6 pts. 7. Lawrence Tech – 6 pts.