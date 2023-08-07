FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 26th season of Saint Francis football got underway with practice on Monday morning as Kevin Donley’s team looks to turn things around after posting a 4-6 record last fall.

One of the most intriguing names on the roster is former Indiana University quarterback Grant Gremel. Gremel joined the I.U. program as a walk-on in 2019, and wound up playing in five games – including his lone start in the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Purdue in 2021 – but transferred to USF following the 2022 season.

At 23-years old, Gremel has two years of eligibility remaining and hopes to bring experience and leadership to the Cougars. Fellow QB Garrett Yoon returns after earning significant playing time at the end of 2022 season for coach Donley. Other quarterbacks on the roster include Luers grad Carson Clark – who transferred from Western Illinois – and North Side graduate Bohde Dickerson, a freshman. Former Eastside HS standout Laban Davis, who showed flashes as a true freshman for USF last fall, is no longer playing football.

USF opens the season September 2 at home against Saint Xavier.