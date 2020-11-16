USF not allowing fans at basketball games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis will not permit spectators to attend basketball games at the Hutzell Athletic Center until further notice in order to comply with adjusted state COVID-19 guidelines. The new policy takes effect immediately.

Allen County is currently identified as an “orange” county in the COVID-19 metrics released by the governor’s office, limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people.

All men’s and women’s basketball games will be streamed for free on SaintFrancisCougars.com, beginning with the women’s game vs. Goshen College this Saturday, Nov. 21.

“We will continue to watch the COVID-19 rates in our area, follow the direction of state and local health officials, and update our polices accordingly moving forward,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said. “The important thing for us is that our student-athletes are still able to compete. They have sacrificed so much and worked so hard since August to have the ability to play. That has to be our top priority.”